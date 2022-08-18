Wrapmanager Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.



