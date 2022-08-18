Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of MDT opened at $94.91 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

