Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.79 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

