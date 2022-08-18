Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

