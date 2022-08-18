WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a C$190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.58.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.51. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.