WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$195.00 at Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.92.

Shares of WSP opened at C$159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$18.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$152.59.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

