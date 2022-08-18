Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 561,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,479. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432 over the last three months. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

