Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $874,825.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 140,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,245.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xometry Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $74.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. CL King increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

About Xometry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $167,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,504,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Xometry by 1,926.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

