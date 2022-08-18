XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CFO Barry Wood Sells 742 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XPEL Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of XPEL traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $81.18. 392,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in XPEL by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEL Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday.

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

