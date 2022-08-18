YIELD App (YLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $220,765.00

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. YIELD App has a market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $220,765.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00067882 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App's total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

