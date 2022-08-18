Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $188,254.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $188,254.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00035956 BTC.
About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
