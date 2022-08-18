Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $188,254.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $188,254.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

