Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 125,941 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $5.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $652.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Youdao by 1,416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Youdao by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Youdao by 45.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.