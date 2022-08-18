Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating) was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

