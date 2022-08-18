Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Zalando Stock Down 7.6 %

Zalando stock traded down €2.34 ($2.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €28.41 ($28.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,517 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.63 and its 200 day moving average is €40.24. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

