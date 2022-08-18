Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Norman Gennaro Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Zendesk by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after buying an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 216.1% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,432 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,036,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,690,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

