ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $25.14 million and approximately $5,075.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00726035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.
ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.