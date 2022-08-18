ZYX (ZYX) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. ZYX has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZYX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003855 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008833 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC.
- GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
ZYX Profile
ZYX (ZYX) is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official website is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZYX Coin Trading
