0Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132,741.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $132,741.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00065720 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

