0x Trading 20.4% Lower This Week (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. 0x has a total market cap of $259.25 million and $27.28 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001434 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,334.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003726 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074220 BTC.

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

