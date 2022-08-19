10,000 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $12.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $477.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,952. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,258 shares of company stock worth $15,622,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

