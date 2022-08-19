1,092 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing stock opened at $168.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.58 and its 200-day moving average is $164.69. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

