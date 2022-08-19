10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Cowen

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

10x Genomics Price Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $191.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 52.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after buying an additional 130,149 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

