10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $39.37

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.37, but opened at $40.55. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 7,326 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

10x Genomics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 in the last 90 days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 130,149 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

