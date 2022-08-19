11,200 Shares in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Origin Materials by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 662,278 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Origin Materials by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 196,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a current ratio of 43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $936.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,265 shares in the company, valued at $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

