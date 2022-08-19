1,150 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.71. 28,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average is $209.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

