12,652 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $127.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.17. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $176.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

