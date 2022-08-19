1,602 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SDY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.68. 13,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,181. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.