172,329 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 3.4% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $18.13. 503,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

