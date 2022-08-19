1irstcoin Achieves Market Cap of $265,775.67 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 81.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 81.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $265,775.67 and $6,899.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00069875 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

