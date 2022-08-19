2,070 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,942 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 35,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 164,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 47,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

