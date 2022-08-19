2,466 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 197.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $189.64. 72,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,713. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.37.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

