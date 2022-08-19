27,905 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

