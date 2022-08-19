3,353 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. 83,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

