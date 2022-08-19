3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,304 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CLOU opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.