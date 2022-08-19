3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Down 2.9%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.14. 25,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

3D Printing ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

Institutional Trading of 3D Printing ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRNT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in 3D Printing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Printing ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Printing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter.

