40,000 Shares in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.09% of Colicity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLI. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Colicity by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Colicity by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Colicity Price Performance

Colicity stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

