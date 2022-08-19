6,500 Shares in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSE:EMD opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

