66,000 Shares in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU) Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYCHU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYCHU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.61.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

