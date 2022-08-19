7,000 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $82.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

