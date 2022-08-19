775 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

