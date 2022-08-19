8,103 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,300.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,768 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HEFA opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

