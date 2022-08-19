908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Michael S. Turner Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael S. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Michael S. Turner sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $239,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.74. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $39.81.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 102,296 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 88.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 253.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 59.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

