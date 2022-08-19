AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 170.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AAON by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in AAON by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,837,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $80,476.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,180 shares of company stock worth $2,506,991 in the last 90 days. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

