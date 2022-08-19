AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AAON stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.69. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 51,514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AAON by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AAON by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AAON by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,954,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

