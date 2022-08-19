AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AAON Price Performance
AAON stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.69. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAON (AAON)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.