AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,848,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

