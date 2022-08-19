AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
AAR Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:AIR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $52.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,848,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.