Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,963,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 111,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $109.85.

