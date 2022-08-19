Abyss Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $285,146.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,776.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00127465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00071890 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

