Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Iyo Bank Ltd.

Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.3% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 24,082.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.36 on Friday, reaching $315.10. 13,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.19. The firm has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

