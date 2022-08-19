Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.20. 34,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 95,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACCYY. Societe Generale increased their target price on Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accor from €37.50 ($38.27) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.