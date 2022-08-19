Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $215,578.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,032.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00172495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003713 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00033001 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

